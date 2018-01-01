Passengers prepare for emergency landing on American Airlines flight

"Brace for landing," are three words airplane passengers never want to hear.

Scroll for more content...

An American Airlines flight (operated by Mesa Airlines) out of Phoenix on Wednesday had to prepare for a rough landing at its final destination in Dallas.

Scottsdale resident Steve Ramsthel recorded the incident on his phone.

"You will be given instructions on when to brace," said a flight attendant. "Remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop."

An airline spokesperson confirmed to ABC15 a fan issue prompted the emergency landing.

"It wasn't overwhelming, but you could smell the smoke," said Ramsthel.

Ramsthel, who is a certified pilot himself, said the captain and flight attendants handled the situation very professionally.

He said even his fellow passengers remained calm.

"There were some people crossing themselves, but I thought the adrenaline was high and everybody just cooperated," Ramsthel said. "It was pretty amazing to be honest with you."