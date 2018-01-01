U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty identified as Christopher David Hill, 45

The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the Marshal killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in Harrisburg this morning.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, died at approximately 6:30 a.m. while executing an arrest warrant for the arrest of Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg Police for terroristic threat offenses.

The team located Pierce in a residence in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. According to U.S. Marshal David J. Pane, who spoke at a press conference in Harrisburg Thursday afternoon, Pierce was in custody when a male subject who was in the residence began firing from the second floor. Hill and two other officers were struck, Pane said.

Hill was transported immediately to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, where he died.

The second officer wounded is Kyle Pitts, a member of the York City Police Department. A 10-year veteran of the department, Pitts serves as a member of the Fugitive Task Force York City operations.

The third officer was struck by a projectile, but his body armor prevented him from being wounded, according officials at Thursday's press conference. Initial reports said that officer is a member of the Fugitive Task Force and the Harrisburg Police Department.

The male subject exited the front of the house and continued firing at officers outside, according to law enforcement officials. Officers outside returned fire, striking and killing the male subject, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement.

Pierce is in custody, according to U.S. Marshals.

The shooting investigation is being handled by Harrisburg Bureau of Police and FBI.

"We are all extremely saddened by the tragic death of our brother, Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, this morning in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He was a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to making his community and this nation safer. We will never forget his commitment and courage," said David J. Anderson, Acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. "The nation lost a hero today."

Deputy Hill joined the USMS in 2006 in Washington, D.C., and transferred to Harrisburg in 2009. He also served with the agency's Special Operations Group. He was an Army veteran, having served from 1993-96. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Chris is just one of those guys that rises to the top," Pane said at the press conference. "He was the cream of the crop. One of our best."

Pierce was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and firearms not to be carried without a license on Nov. 25, 2017, according to court documents. The first two charges were labeled as misdemeanors; the firearms charge was a felony.

Law enforcement officials say there were two children, ages 9 and 13, in the home at the time of the incident. They were reportedly not injured.