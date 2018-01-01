Serial killer behind 9 slayings in Phoenix area, police say

The arrest of a man accused of killing his mother and stepfather last month has developed into a serial killer investigation as the suspect was soon linked to seven other slayings in the area, Phoenix, Arizona, police said Thursday.

All nine murders occurred in Phoenix, Glendale or Avondale, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

The killing spree began November 27 and ended with the December 17 deaths of ex-convict Cleophus Cooksey's parents, said Williams.

"Phoenix police officers arrested Cooksey and he's been in jail since, but our detectives didn't stop there. They kept digging because that's what good police officers do," she said.