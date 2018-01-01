wx_icon Mason City 23°

Here are the top 20 cities for Amazon HQ2

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 9:06 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 10:15 AM

After months of waiting, Amazon revealed its not-so-short list of possible cities for its second headquarters.

The list features 20 names, which may sound like a lot. But remember: Amazon received 238 proposals.

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

