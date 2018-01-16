Report: Bannon had a 'slip-up' in House Intelligence answer

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon refused to tell the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday about his time at the White House, with the exception of one major "slip-up," the website Axios reported.

The Axios report, based on four sources with direct knowledge of the Tuesday interview, said Bannon told congressional investigators he spoke with other senior White House staffers about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner had with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Axios characterized the moment as a "slip-up" that stood out from the rest of Bannon's testimony because he otherwise had declined to answer questions related to his time at the White House and during the transition.