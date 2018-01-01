Swimmers in Virginia Beach brave the cold weather and snow to practice

Teens from 12 to 18 years old braved the cold and snowy weather in Virginia Beach for swim team practice.

The swimmers practice year round in a 50 meter pool at the Princess Ann Family YMCA, which is heated to 82 degrees. But even with the heated pool the swimmers can definitely tell the difference once they get out.

The teens told News 3 that there least favorite part is getting in and out of the pool, and say that swimming while it's cold out isn't difficult once you get going.

The swimmers are part of the TIDE Swimming organization and participate in the Age Group Gold Swimmers through National Group, according to the team.