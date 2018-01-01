wx_icon Mason City 24°

Woman charged with leaving children in vehicle at Home Depot

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her small children inside a cold vehicle while she shopped at a Ho...

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 3:53 PM

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her small children inside a cold vehicle while she shopped at a Home Depot location in Atlanta.

Diedra Cobb is charged with reckless conduct after police say a security guard spotted the boys inside the vehicle on Monday. The security guard called 911 and coached one of the boys on how to unlock the door of the vehicle.

After Cobb walked out of the store, police were waiting. She told them that she left them inside the car because they were sleepy.

Police say Cobb was inside the store for longer than 15 minutes.

No word on when she's expected to appear in court.

