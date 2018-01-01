wx_icon Mason City

DPW: 1,800 parking tickets issued due to snow parking rules

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 4:16 PM

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 4:29 PM

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, 1,835 parking citations were issued between Sunday night and Monday evening as emergency winter parking regulations were in effect.

Scroll for more content...

The city got rid of the 4-inch rule this year, saying it was too confusing for drivers.

Instead, the city put up signs explaining which side of the street motorists should park on, depending on the day of the week.

"So on an odd calendar day, you'd park on the odd side of the street starting at 11 p.m. and on an even calendar day, you'd park on the even side of the street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.," Laura Daniels, the DPW director of operations, told TODAY'S TMJ4 in November.

The DPW also has an alert system that will send messages to your smartphone.

