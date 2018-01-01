Disabled veteran says snow piling up at end of driveway is hazardous

A disabled Fargo veteran is upset after he says he was trapped in his own home.

Gary Stuhr is concerned with how snow has been piling up at the end of his driveway, leaving his vehicles blocked in, until shoveled.

He said, at times, there has been up to two feet of snow piled.

The Air Force vet is unable to shovel his own driveway.

Stuhr says the accumulations are a hazard for himself and his neighbor.

"If we got a medical emergency we can't get out of here. My car would have to break the snow that's had as cement to get through," said Gary Stuhr, North Fargo resident.

Stuhr said he's already damaged his car after driving through the buildup to get to a clinic.