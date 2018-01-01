wx_icon Mason City

Child visiting Buffalo for tournament dies from flu

Health officials in New Canaan, Connecticut are confirming that 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi died after contracting the ...

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 1:21 PM

Health officials in New Canaan, Connecticut are confirming that 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi died after contracting the flu and developing a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death. The boy was in Buffalo over the weekend as part of a youth hockey tournament called The Cup North American Championship.

Mallozzi was a member of the Connecticut Roughriders Hockey Club. WFSB-TV in Connecticut is reporting that Mallozzi did not play in the tournament and he left early because of being sick the entire weekend. Mallozzi died at a hospital Sunday morning.

Dr. David Reed, the New Canaan Health Director, told WFSB-TV that anyone, or their family member, who had contact with Mallozzi or his brother should contact a pediatrician.

The Connecticut Roughriders Hockey Club posted the following statement on its webpage:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallozzi family right now.It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly. We will never forget you, Nico."

A GoFundMe Account has also been started for the chlld's family: https://www.gofundme.com/nico-mallozzi-memorial-fund

