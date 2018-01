Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Sen. Dick Durbin asserted Tuesday that President Donald Trump called certain African nations "shithole countries" during a bipartisan meeting on immigration reform at the White House last week, despite evolving explanations from some Republicans. "Let me say they're wrong. I can tell you explicitly they are wrong," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive sit-down interview. "And let me also say, is that their defense, that S-House is acceptable, S-Hole he would never say? Come on. To think that the President of the United States would refer to any country on Earth as an S-House country, for goodness' sakes, what does that say?"