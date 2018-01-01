wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
17-year-old found shot in a Rochester intersection Full Story
Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning Wx Alerts

Horse dies after being rescued from mud in Killingly

Emergency crews worked to rescue a horse that was stuck in mud on Sunday.The horse was stuck in a swampy area ...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 11:26 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 12:46 PM

Emergency crews worked to rescue a horse that was stuck in mud on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

The horse was stuck in a swampy area with mud and cold water on Geer Road in Killingly.

The South Killingly Fire Chief said crews were called to the scene about noon, but determined that the horse may have been stuck for longer than that.

They were able to pull the horse out, and worked to warm it up.

Sadly, the horse passed away.

Officials said this was a difficult rescue as it is a large animal.

Crews from Danielson, Killingly, South Killingly, Williamsville, and Sterling were called to help.

The Durham Animal Response Team (DART) was called to assist but was canceled once the horse was removed.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events