wx_icon Mason City -1°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
17-year-old found shot in a Rochester intersection Full Story
Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning Wx Alerts

Honda Accord wins Car of the Year

The Honda Accord won Car of the Year on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show.The Accord beat the Toyota Camry and t...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 7:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 7:32 AM

The Honda Accord won Car of the Year on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show.

Scroll for more content...

The Accord beat the Toyota Camry and the Kia Stinger.

The Volvo XC60 won Utility of the Year, and the Lincoln Navigator took home Truck of the Year.

Only vehicles that are all new or substantially changed for the 2018 model year were eligible to win. The vehicles were judged based on factors including innovation, design, safety, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.

Awards such as these, which are voted on by a panel of nearly 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada, are important for the automakers. They are typically hyped in marketing efforts that follow.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events