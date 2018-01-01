At least 26 dead in Baghdad double suicide bombing

At least 26 people were killed in Baghdad Monday morning in a double suicide bombing, according to Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Saif al-Bader.

The attack left at least 90 people wounded, and the casualty figure is expected to rise.

The two bombers detonated their deadly suicide vests in a square in central Baghdad, Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Saad Maan said.

The square would have been busy at that time of day, with laborers gathering in the area in search of day jobs.

On Saturday, a suicide bomber struck in northern Baghdad killing and wounding several people, according to security officials.

This comes after a period of relative calm in the Iraqi capital and is the first major attack after the declaration of victory over ISIS by the Iraqi government last month.

There has been no claim of responsibly.