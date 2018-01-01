Farewell to a prophet: Funeral for LDS Church President Monson

Thousands of people from throughout the world prepared Friday morning for a final remembrance of beloved LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson.

Funeral services for President Monson, who died Jan. 2, begin at 12 p.m. at the LDS Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, will conduct the services, according to the funeral program. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform four musical selections throughout the service.

Four speakers will include President Eyring; President Monson's daughter Ann Dibb; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the church's First Presidency; and President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will offer the benediction.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals 8 and older. No tickets are required. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and attendees must be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. Overflow seating will be available in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

KSL TV will broadcast the funeral live beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Live streams will also be available on KSL Newsradio, KSL.com, MormonNewsroom.org and LDS.org.

After the funeral, a procession will travel to the Salt Lake City Cemetery, where President Monson will be laid to rest during a private ceremony. The cortege will exit the Conference Center on West Temple and travel on West Temple to South Temple. It will turn east onto South Temple and proceed to N Street. It will turn left on N Street and travel on to the cemetery.

President Monson's son, Thomas L. Monson, will dedicate his father's grave.

More than 31,000 people attended Thursday's public viewing for President Monson at the Conference Center, according to officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thousands are expected to fill the Conference Center Friday.

Those attending are encouraged to leave early in anticipation of heavy traffic in the area. Get traffic updates on KSL Newsradio and on the KSL.com traffic page.

This article will be updated throughout the day.