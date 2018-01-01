Two-year-old dies after choking at Gentilly preschool

A 2-year-old child died Thursday (Jan. 11) while eating lunch at the Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in Gentilly, according to a news release from the school.

The child lost consciousness after choking on food just after noon Thursday. EMS responders and staff tried to resuscitate the child, but they were unsuccessful.

NOBTS President Chuck Kelley said the seminary community is saddened by the death and called on members of the immediate community - and the larger Southern Baptist community - to pray for the child's family and all those affected by the death.

"Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness in the loss of one so young. May all of us join together in praying for God's grace, comfort, and strength to minister to this family and all of those affected by this tragic loss," Kelley said.

The seminary has made grief counselors available to speak with staff members, parents and children at the early learning center.

The Early Learning Center at NOBTS is a Tier III licensed child care center through the Louisiana Department of Education and currently enrolls 76 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 4 years old.