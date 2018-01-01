Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting

The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced Thursday their completion of a recent vice operation.

According to officials, the completion of the recent human trafficking operation resulted in 86 criminal arrests in just 10 days.

Undercover detectives opened a massage parlor and arrested patrons who wanted them to perform sexual acts.

The arrests occurred last December near the area of 7th Street and Greenway Road.

The suspects were men and their ages ranged from 22 to 78 years.

Mayor Stanton said that the task force has made the city get tougher on enforcement.

"That's why we created the human trafficking task force four years ago," he said. "To bring together outstanding community leaders, partners, to offer our city resources and to make sure we are taking the lead on ending human trafficking in our community."

Mayor Stanton added that the task force is turning the city of Phoenix "into a national model for combating human trafficking."

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the arrests were a reminder of what a huge impact sex trafficking has on the community.

"It's a global issue," she said. "but that's not stopping us in the city from taking advantages that we have in our partnerships and Councilman (Jim) Waring alluded to this a little bit, every arrest counts."

Phoenix police say they'll continue with these investigations and arrest "anyone participating in this criminal behavior."

Mayor Stanton said that if the public sees something, they should say something and call the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.