Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing And Trafficking Northwest Arkansas Boy

An Oklahoma man will spend decades in prison after sexually abusing a Northwest Arkansas boy, according to a news release sent by Kenneth Elser, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Brandon Jackson, 32, of Proctor, Okla. was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, followed by 20 years of probation, for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, the release states.

He faced charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault.

The boy disclosed the abuse in June 2017, telling investigators Jackson began molesting him when he was 8, often when Jackson took him from Arkansas to Oklahoma.

Prosecutors estimated at least 27 incidents of abuse and believe Jackson may have abused another 11-year-old.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the accusations. He also pleaded guilty to trafficking the boy across state lines for "sexual activity", according to court documents.

According to police, Jackson told investigators he sexually abused the boy.

He was indicted on the federal charges during July 2017. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him during September 2017, court documents state.

Jackson's attorney asked Judge Tim Brooks to consider Jackson's own childhood abuse during sentencing.

"This sentencing is an excellent example of how the combined efforts of federal and state partners is used to combat the heinous crimes committed against our children," Special Agent Thomas M. Annello whorepresents Homeland Security Investigations in Arkansas, as well as other several other states, stated in the release.

Annello added that "Homeland Security Investigations continues to work with our partner law enforcement agencies to take those who would harm our children off the streets."