The pastor who admitted to a sexual encounter with a teen is put on leave

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 6:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 7:29 AM

A Memphis, Tennessee, megachurch pastor who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager has been put on leave.

Congregants broke into 25 seconds of applause last week after pastor Andy Savage, 42, confessed to a 1998 "sexual incident" with a teen and asked for their forgiveness.

Savage was 22 at the time and a youth minister at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church outside Houston.

Highpoint Church issued a leave of absence for Savage to begin immediately, Chris Conlee, the church's lead pastor, said in a statement Thursday night.

