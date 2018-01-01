Winter storm moving toward Middle TN

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the winter storm heading toward Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee from 6 a.m. until midnight Friday.

News 4 meteorologist Daphne DeLoren says 1 to 2 inches of snow appears to be most likely for the northern part of the Midstate. The southern counties could see about half an inch of snow.

A cold front will bring scattered showers on Thursday, with the best chance for rain on Thursday night and into early Friday. Rain will turn to a rain and snow mix overnight Thursday and into Friday before snow during the day on Friday.

The northwestern part of our region could begin seeing the impact early Friday morning. According to the latest models, Nashville may not see any wintry precipitation until 8:30 or 9 a.m.

The snow will taper off from west to east Friday night, but bitterly cold temperatures this weekend will keep road problems around for several days.

Stay with the 4WARN Weather team throughout the day as we track this winter storm.