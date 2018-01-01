Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles after getting off MARTA bus

A woman is dead after she was struck by two vehicles after getting off a MARTA bus in Alpharetta early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Point Parkway near Kimball Bridge Road.

Alpharetta Police say the woman was trying to cross North Point Parkway when she was struck. She was reportedly on her way to work.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of North Point Parkway remain closed as the accident is investigated.

