Europe urges Trump to honor Iran nuclear deal

Senior European diplomats have urged the US not to kill off the Iran nuclear deal, as President Donald Trump mulls whether to reimpose sanctions on the country ahead of a Friday deadline.

Trump had vowed to rip up the agreement during his election campaign and has repeatedly referred to it as "the worst deal ever," accusing Iran of violating the "spirit" of the pact.

European nations, who helped broker the deal with the Obama administration, on Thursday urged Trump to sign the latest sanctions waiver required to keep the deal alive.

Speaking in Brussels after a meeting with foreign ministers from Iran, the UK, France and Germany, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini, said that all ministers agreed to the "the full and effective implementation of the agreement" to make sure the suspension of sanction shad a positive impact, "including benefits for the Iranian people."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made a direct appeal to the US to sign off on the waiver, which must be done by Friday, saying France "remains extremely vigilant of the implementation" of the agreement. "All parties should uphold the deal," he said.

"It is also necessary that our US allies do the same and should be seen doing the same," he added, speaking through a translator.

The 2015 deal was brokered by the Obama administration, along with the UK, Russia, France, Germany and China.

It obliged Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the waiver of sanctions that had crippled the country's economy.

Trump will on Thursday meet with his top national security advisers, who are encouraging him to renew the waivers, US officials told CNN.