New York bombing suspect indicted

The man accused of detonating a homemade device at a busy transit hub in New York City last month, injuring five people, was indicted Wednesday, federal officials said.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi man, faces a six-count indictment in the December 11 bombing. The counts include attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, and attempting to bomb a place of public use and a public transportation system.

The indictment was announced by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

CNN attempted to contact Ullah's attorney on Wednesday night but did not receive a response. The arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Ullah faced five federal terrorism-related charges and three state terrorism-related charges last month, according to court documents.

Authorities said Ullah detonated a device made of a battery, wires, metals screws and a Christmas tree light bulb in an underground walkway connecting two subway lines beneath the Port Authority Bus terminal, which accommodates 220,000 passenger trips a day.

"Through incredibly good fortune, his bomb did not seriously injure anyone other than himself," acting US Attorney Joon Kim said.

Ullah suffered lacerations and burns to his hand and stomach in the bombing, authorities said.

Authorities said the explosion was an isolated attempted terrorist attack. Ullah posted on Facebook earlier in the day of the attack, "Trump you failed to protect your nation," according to a criminal complaint.