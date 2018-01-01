Jake Tapper: Donald Trump just 'can't quit' Hillary Clinton

In a news conference on Wednesday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House, President Donald Trump once again brought up his 2016 electoral victory against Hillary Clinton.

"Today in his press conference, President Trump kept on bringing up Hillary Clinton," noted CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. "The election's been over for more than a year. He can't quit her."

Tapper's "The Lead" guests agreed.

"I think you're right ... he can't quit her," noted commentator Jackie Kucinich. "She's also, to your point, this perfect foil, this villain that he can just keep on, you know, pulling out and punching at."

Symone Sanders had her own word for it.

"He's obsessed. Oh, my goodness, Donald Trump ... he's obsessed with Hillary Clinton," said Sanders, who worked on Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. "I'm sure Secretary Clinton would love nothing more than for Donald Trump to keep her name out of his mouth, but he just can't stop because he's obsessed with her."

The third member of Tapper's panel, Republican strategist Josh Holmes, offered a musical metaphor to describe the President's compulsion.

"When you go to a favorite band concert and you hear the new stuff and you're like, 'yeah, you know, I like that,' " he began, before explaining, "Then they break the greatest hits out ... I think this is his greatest hits."

Never one to miss a pop culture reference, Tapper quipped "Free Bird," a reference to Lynyrd Skynyrd's iconic 1973 power ballad.

Laughing but nodding, Holmes concurred.

"It's Donald Trump's 'Free Bird,' absolutely. His supporters love the comparison to Hillary Clinton," he said. "So he brings it up. For him, it's his best stuff."