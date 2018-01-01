Dallas Cowboys Cole Beasley debuts new rap song, album

Cole Beasley is saying farewell to football and hello to a brand new music career!

Ok relax, we're joking, at least partly! Beasley isn't going anywhere, Dallas Cowboys fans!

The 28-year old wide receiver is dabbling in a little bit of music, and by "dabble" we mean he just wrote, produced, and debuted his first ever song off his new album.

Beasley made the announcement on his Instagram and Twitter saying he started his own record company and paired up with Victor "Phazz" Clark to make the song happen.

The track is called "80 Stings," and we hate to say it, but it's actually the "Beas- knees!" You better believe he had to spit some bars for Dem Boys!

"I'm bossed out, but Sunday Jerry's boss now when I ball out, I'm a dog when Dak get the ball out," the lyrics say.

But Beasley doesn't want his fans to think he'll give up the field for a mic. "Family is number one for me, football is two, followed by music," the letter said. "Some people may question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that WILL NOT change."

You could certainly say we're glad to see Beasley isn't giving up his jersey and that the song is actually not bad at all!