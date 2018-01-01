Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant, TMZ reports

TMZ reports that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein got into an altercation with a man at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night. In cellphone video obtained by TMZ, a man is seen giving Weinstein two back-handed slaps to the face.

According to TMZ, it all started when Weinstein was at Elements at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort eating dinner with his sober coach when a man approached him asking for a picture.

Weinstein is currently in Arizona for sex rehab after dozens of women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct and rape.

The man told TMZ that Weinstein was belligerent and told him to go away. The restaurant manager said the opposite, stating that Weinstein was calm and 'very sweet about it' telling the man that he did not want to take a picture.

The manager said they shook hands and the man went back to his table.

TMZ said at around 9 p.m., Weinstein got up to leave and the man walked up to him and said, "You're such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women," and hit him in the face twice. The video shows Weinstein losing his footing after the slaps.

The manager told TMZ that Weinstein was asked if he wanted to call the police but declined and everyone left the restaurant.

Arizona's Family has reached out to the Paradise Valley Police Department and the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort for more information about the incident.