A selfie can help you win free flights for life

You could win free flights for life from Allegiant Air for taking a photo with the Getaway Car.

Scroll for more content...

The Getaway Car will be in 80 cities during a five-day span, beginning on Jan. 10 and ending on Jan. 14. The airline said the Getaway Car is 57 Allegiant-branded vehicles.

The traveling plans for the Getaway Car have not been made public but Allegiant Air tweeted Wednesday morning that the car was at St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights.

To be entered to win, take a selfie with the Getaway Car and post it on Twitter or Instagram using #GetawayCar, #Sweepstakes and tag @Allegiant. You can also enter to win by filling this out this form.