The annual "Eggs and Issues" breakfast was held Wednesday morning, providing lawmakers a glimpse into the priorities of our top elected officials.

During the event, Governor Nathan Deal said that if Atlanta should be on the short list of candidates to become Amazon's second global headquarters, a special session would be called.

The governor explained his strategy as members of the business, government and non-profit community came together at the annual event. He also talked about how he doesn't want to derail his legislative agenda with speculation about Amazon. The reason, leaders can still fine tune the Amazon pitch and still get other things done.

"At that time, it will be more appropriate for us to have a tailored session - a special session of the General Assembly - in order to focus directly on the kind of incentives that will be necessary to accommodate a magnitude of growth that this particular kind of company will bring with it," said Governor Deal.

Some of the other issues touched on include increasing funding to expand 11 regional airports, work on transportation infrastructure and establish a constitutional business court.