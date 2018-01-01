Harbor seal enjoys the winter weather

While some of us humans may not like the recent winter weather, one harbor seal is loving it!

The seal was spotted by T. Parker Host Marine Manager Matt Hardison on January 9 in the Elizabeth River near Sewells Point on a chunk of floating ice.

The Elizabeth River Project wants to remind citizens that if you come across a seal this winter, leave these marine mammals, protected by federal law, alone and do not approach.

The Elizabeth River Project is a local non-profit working to restore the environmental health of the Elizabeth River through government, business and community partnerships.