Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa will retire at the end of his term, he announced Wednesday. Issa, one of the wealthiest members of Congress and among the best-known due to his reputation as a conservative attack dog, is bowing out of what would have been one of the nation's most hotly contested congressional races. "Throughout my service, I worked hard and never lost sight of the people our government is supposed to serve. Yet with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in California's 49th District," Issa said in a statement Wednesday.