Strong earthquake prompts tsunami threat message in Caribbean, Mexico

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible for several countries in the Caribbean and Cen...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 10:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 10:20 PM

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible for several countries in the Caribbean and Central America, as well as Mexico, after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck 27 miles off the coast of Honduras.

"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica," the agency said.

The earthquake was 44 kilometers east of Great Swan Island, Honduras, the US Geological Survey said.

