Attempted robbery allegedly led to shooting of pregnant woman in Thomasville

An attempted robbery led to the shooting of an eight months pregnant woman in Thomasville last week, according to a press release.

Scroll for more content...

Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies responded on Jan. 3 to Myrtle Drive in Thomasville in reference to a shooting investigation.

Arriving deputies found 21-year-old Haley Causey with apparent gunshot wounds to her chest area. She was eight months pregnant.

Causey was airlifted to a local hospital. Officials tell FOX8 the baby was born via Caesarean section.

Joshua Caleb Norman, 18, of Lexington, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and battery of an unborn child., He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Following an investigation into the shooting, deputies determined that the incident was "directly related to a planned armed robbery." Investigators found evidence that Jared Brackins and D'Marco Acosta acted as "co-conspirators" with Norman and planned to steal marijuana from the homeowner.

The robbery attempt somehow led to the shooting, deputies say.

Brackins and Acosta have each been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon,

Both were taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.