Saginaw man charged with first-degree murder, child abuse of 3-year-old boy

Saginaw Township police said a 3-year-old boy died Thursday evening after investigators said his mom's boyfriend beat him.

Police responded to a call for a child who was not breathing at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 at an apartment at 4923 Fontaine Blvd.

Paramedics and police officers were able to revive the boy. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in "very serious condition," police said. He later died on Thursday.

Police said they learned the boy had been severely beaten and arrested the mom's 26-year-old boyfriend, Tavaris Williams, who lived with the family.

Williams was first charged with first-degree child abuse on Jan. 4 while the boy was on life support.

That charge changed on Jan. 8 when Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan dismissed the first charge and re-issued a case charging Williams with first-degree murder with the same child abuse charge.

The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The child abuse charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.