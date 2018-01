Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- A group of House conservatives are set to introduce their own proposal on immigration this week -- a move that could seek to pull ongoing bipartisan negotiations to the right. Reps. Bob Goodlatte and Raul Labrador said the bill was expected Wednesday -- with Goodlatte telling President Donald Trump about the effort in a White House meeting with bipartisan lawmakers Tuesday and Labrador speaking with reporters earlier in the day. The meeting with Trump was largely focused on resolving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, which Trump has opted to end but says he wants preserved legislatively in exchange for border security and immigration reforms.