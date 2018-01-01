Report: Former teacher admits having sex with student

Police say a former Gooding High School teacher admitted having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage male student over about a two-month period.

26-year-old Ann Kuroki now faces six felony charges of sexual battery of a minor, according to court documents. She also faces two misdemeanors of dispensing alcohol to a minor.

Prosecutors contend the relationship took place from November 1st of last year to about January 3rd of this year.

Police began investigating after the Gooding School District superintendent and the Gooding High principal began hearing rumors about the alleged relationship.

Kuroki has since been fired.

Court documents show Kuroki confessed to the crimes while being questioned by investigators.

In a probable cause affidavit (where the victim's name was redacted because of his age), the investigating officer wrote, "I asked Kuroki to estimate the number of times she and (the victim) were physically intimate with each other, to include kissing, and she said about fifteen times. Kuroki told me that every time (the victim) came over to her house, it was generally on a Saturday night. ... Kuroki admitted that she had sexual intercourse with (the victim) at least five times and she had also bought alcohol for (him)."

The detective also wrote, "Kuroki told me a part of her just wanted to see if we could catch her."

A Gooding County Court judge set Kuroki's bond at $50,000 Monday.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 18 at 8:30 a.m.

If found guilty, Kuroki could face life in prison.