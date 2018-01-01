Victim receives $900,000 from Wolf administration to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

The Wolf administration paid $900,000 to a woman who worked for the Revenue Department to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit against her former manager.

The payout is reportedly the largest amount made public involving allegations of sexual misconduct in Pennsylvania's state government.

Court documents show that the employee accused Albert Forlizzi II, 62, of sexual harassment and assault, and making racial slurs, with some even referencing slavery.

The victim said the harassment occurred between 2011 and 2013, during Tom Corbett's administration, and that Forlizzi "used his position to abuse her in blatantly sexual and racist ways." The abuse stretched as far as Forlizzi fondling the victim and touching her in various inappropriate manners.

Forlizzi II even allegedly told the woman, who is black, that "he would have had her as his slave in the Civil War era."

Court records show that Forlizzi II pleaded no contest to charges of indecent assault and official oppression. He is currently serving a four-year probation sentence and is required to register as a sex offender.