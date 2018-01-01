A Stewartstown man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in her own home after telling her that he had "drank all the beer in her fridge."

Sean Haller, 39, is facing burglary, criminal trespassing, and simple assault among other related charges.

On January 5 around 11:00 p.m., police received a report of a domestic dispute from a neighbor.

The neighbor reported that her children heard her neighbor call for help through an adjoined wall, and there was a loud thump against the wall that jarred items that were hanging.

It was then that the victim came over and told the neighbor that she had been assaulted by a man, later identified as Haller, in her apartment.

Upon arrival, police found the victim upset and crying, and she said that she had just returned to her apartment when she found Haller standing in the kitchen area.

Haller told the victim that he had consumed all of the beer in her fridge.

The victim said she had no idea how Haller had gotten into the apartment, and requested that he leave, but he refused.

Allegedly, an argument ensued, and the victim attempted to call 911.

However, Haller took her phone from her and struck her on the back of the head with his hand before pushing her down.

When the victim stood back up, Haller fled the residence.

While being interviewed by police, a number the victim recognized as Haller's mother, kept calling the victim's cell phone.

Police were able to locate Haller at his parent's residence nearby, and found that he had a scratch on his face and had an odor of alcohol on him.

Haller had an active felony warrant for having trespassed at the same location in September 2017.

Now, Haller is facing charges.