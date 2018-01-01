'The Shape of Water' leads BAFTA nominations

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro's lavish fantasy drama, leads the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) film award nominations, in the running for 12 categories.

Scroll for more content...

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Darkest Hour" received nine nominations each.

In an announcement on Tuesday in London's Royal Albert Hall, nominations for nine of the 25 categories were announced, including best film, best director, leading actor and leading actress. The awards are often seen as a pointer to the Oscars.

"The Shape of Water" is a fantastical feature about a 1960s research facility in which a janitor forms a relationship with an amphibious creature being held captive.

"Darkest Hour" is set in the early days of World War II, when British Prime Minister Winston Churchill make a decision on whether to negotiate with Hitler.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is a film about a mother, frustrated with a police investigation into her daughter's death, who goes to great length to push authorities to catch the killer.

The BAFTAs also announced Joanna Lumley as the next host after Stephen Fry stepped down.