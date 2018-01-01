Trump lawyers anticipate Mueller interview request and want to limit its scope

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are anticipating a request for the President to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller and are discussing how to define the parameters of any interview, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The President's legal team has been preparing for the expected request for months. Trump's lawyers have said they are hoping for the investigation to wrap up quickly.

However, the sources insisted there have been no substantive talks or active negotiations yet about a potential interview with the President. The matter was broached in a previous meeting and both sides are expected to explore it further in coming talks.

Trump's team would like to structure any agreement for the President to be interviewed by the special counsel. The President has expressed his eagerness to bring an end to the investigation as quickly as possible, according to one source with knowledge.

The expectation is that Mueller's team would not wrap up the investigation without an interview with the President, according to another source with knowledge.

Trump's team is looking to how previous administrations have handled requests like this in the past as a basis for limiting the President's exposure: whether he actually needs to testify under oath, whether he can provide written answers to questions from Mueller's team and whether the testimony should be recorded. Trump's attorneys don't want their client to be interviewed by the special counsel's team on a fishing expedition, according to one source with knowledge.

White House special counsel Ty Cobb stressed an overall willingness to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

"For the record the White House does not comment on communications with the (Office of Special Counsel) out of respect for the OSC and its process. The White House is continuing its full cooperation with the OSC in order to facilitate the earliest possible resolution," Cobb said in a statement.

A spokesman for Mueller's team declined to comment.