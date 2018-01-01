Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, 27-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash

The Goodyear Police Department has identified the two victims killed in Sunday's motorcycle crash.

Scroll for more content...

The crash was reported near 143rd and Vineyard avenues.

Goodyear police identified the victims Monday as Fabian Arvizu, 26, and Victoria Arvizu, 16.

Police say that Fabian, who was the driver of the motorcycle, lost control for an unknown reason, resulting in the double fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

Authorities say that the victims were siblings and were from the Phoenix area.

According to Goodyear police, their initial findings showed no signs of impairment and are waiting for blood test results.

The area was closed following the crash Sunday evening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.