Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy

Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.

This comes more than a week after the school sent home letters, citing an incident "serious in nature" happened on campus during school hours on Dec. 21.

However, that letter didn't specify why the teachers were fired and that sparked concern among parents if the unknown "incident" put their children in harm's way.

Cagle confirmed this afternoon, the six teachers were terminated based on an internal investigation that found they violated the school's drug and alcohol abuse policy, specifically relating to alcohol. Cagle made it clear the incident didn't involve drugs. She also clarified that no children were involved.

See PDF of school's drug and alcohol policy HERE.

That policy states Imagine Schools is a drug-free and alcohol-free workplace which doesn't allow employees to have, be under the influence, or distribute alcohol. However, Cagle did not release specifics on what happened. She also clarified there was no need for police to get involved.

Today, a group of parents came forward supporting the school's decision.

Jamie Germann, an active mom who has been a PTO member at the school for six years, knows the teachers involved and agrees with the school's decision.

"The school did what they had to do to protect our children, to protect the teachers," said Germann. "And I quite honestly wouldn't expect anything less from our leaders."

Germann, who knew it was an "alcohol-related" incident before the school spokesperson confirmed told AZ Family she and the other parents wanted to talk to the media because rumors were spiraling "out of control."

"Let's just tone this down. Let's shut it down. We don't need a bunch of chaos in the office Monday morning," explained Germann. Students are expected back from winter break on Monday, January 8.

She called the six people fired "excellent teachers that made a poor decision."

"The teachers that [sic] were involved were fantastic and I don't want their names being dragged through the mud anymore," she said. "They made poor decisions and they're dealing with the consequences."

Germann wishes them the best.

"The next place they land will be blessed to have them on the team," she added. "I think they're all going to learn from this."

Cagle told AZ Family the school hired six teachers over winter break to replace the ones who were fired, so students will have a new face in front of the classroom when they return Monday.