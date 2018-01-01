Young Nampa driver lucky to be alive after pole impales windshield, driver's door

Nampa Police say a young driver is lucky to be alive, and one look at these photos will tell you why.

Authorities say the teen driver was traveling too fast and drove into a fence. The pickup truck was ultimately impaled by a metal pole through the windshield and driver's side door.

Luckily, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The Nampa Police Department shared the photos on social media along with a message to Treasure Valley parents, urging them to talk with their driving-aged children about the major responsibility that comes along with getting behind the wheel.