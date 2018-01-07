What Tommy Wiseau wanted to say at the Globes will surprise you

Tommy Wiseau finally got his moment in the spotlight Sunday night at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Well, sort of.

The filmmaker was invited onstage by James Franco after the actor won best actor in a musical or comedy for playing Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist."

But Franco physically stopped Wiseau when he made a move toward the microphone.

The actor instead quoted Wiseau, opening his acceptance speech with Wiseau's thoughts about the ceremony.

-'Golden Globes, so what? I'm not invited,'" Franco quoted Wiseau as saying. "I know they don't want me, guy with accent, long hair. So I show them. I don't wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie."

Franco's block caused a few viewers to tweet their unhappiness that Wiseau wasn't allowed to speak.

Even famous fans felt robbed.

Franco's buddy and costar Seth Rogen told the Los Angeles Times, "I want to know what Tommy was going to say! He looked like he was going for it!"

Wiseau told the Times his message, had he been allowed to give it, would have been, "If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live."

"See 'The Room,' have fun, and enjoy life," he added. "The American Dream is alive, and it's real."

Wiseau became something of a hero for his 2003 drama "The Room," which he wrote, directed, starred in and self-promoted to get into theaters in hopes of winning an Academy Award.

It's been widely panned as one of the worst movies ever made but has since become beloved as a cult classic.

Franco's "Disaster Artist," based on the non-fction book written by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell, chronicles the making of "The Room."