Britain's Princess Charlotte starts nursery school

Britain's Princess Charlotte, youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, started nursery school on Monday....

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 10:46 AM

Britain's Princess Charlotte, youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, started nursery school on Monday.

Kensington Palace tweeted two photographs of the young princess Monday afternoon. The images were taken by her mother, the former Kate Middleton, shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London.

Charlotte, younger sister to George, is two years old and will turn three in May. By then, she's expected to be her parents' middle child -- her mother is pregnant with her third.

