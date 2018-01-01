Police: Fayetteville Pair Had Four Pounds Of Meth, $11K In Cash

Two Fayetteville residents face drug trafficking charges after police found them with roughly four pounds of methamphetamine, $11,000 in cash and more than 20 guns.

Scroll for more content...

Michael Sartin, 53, and Tamerra Clark, 54, were arrested in connection with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms -- all felonies.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force identified Sartin and Clark as two distributors after an investigation into drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor.

Investigators later seized four pounds of meth, 26 firearms, body armor and $11,107 in cash from Sartin's and Clark's homes, Tabor said.

Police said most of the guns were found in Sartin's home on East Huntsville and most of the meth was found in Clark's home on South Brooks Avenue.

People who live around East Huntsville said they were stunned to hear what happened so close to their homes.

Some said they saw some odd things around the home while others did not suspect anything was out of the ordinary.

"I assumed there were probably guns but I'm surprised about the meth and that is concerning but I like this house so we will probably stay," said one woman who lived in the area and asked to remain nameless.

Even though she does have this concern, she told 5NEWS that she still felt safe in her home.

Sartin and Clark were being held Friday (Jan. 5) at the Washington County Detention Center with holds for federal court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Chaired by Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.