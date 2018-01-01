York man facing charges after allegedly attempting to strangle girlfriend, locking her outside in cold

A York man facing charges after allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend and locking her outside the apartment in the cold weather.

Craig Kinard, 34, is facing strangulation and harassment charges for the incident.

On January 6 around 6:10 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the first block of E. 7th Avenue for a report of a physical argument that left a woman locked outside in the cold.

Police met with the victim inside the common area next to the laundry room and explained that her and Kinard went to do laundry and had some spare quarters leftover.

Kinard questioned the victim about where she got them, and an argument ensued.

Kinard allegedly shoved the victim into the stove and put both of his hand around her neck, which stopped her breathing. Then, he got behind her and put the victim in a choke hold, which again stopped her breathing.

The victim said that the argument then moved into the downstairs bedroom where Kinard allegedly shoved the victim onto the bed and poked her in the left eye.

Police observed small scratches on the victim and an irritated eye. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police found that the apartment door was locked, and the victim told police that she believed Kinard was still inside.

Upon entering the apartment, Kinard was nowhere to be found, and could not be located on the street.

Neither the victim nor Kinard have a vehicle, so it is believed he was walking around the neighborhood.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.