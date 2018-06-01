Golden Globes 2018 under a big spotlight

All eyes will be on Hollywood Sunday night, and not just for stargazing.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards mark the unofficial beginning of the entertainment awards season, and this year the industry is grappling with more than issues of race and who will say what about President Donald Trump.

The #MeToo movement, which has cast attention on sexual harassment, violence and gender inequality, has found champions among the stars and birthed Time's Up, a newly launched anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative organized by more than 1000 women in entertainment.

Women and men supporting the organization arrived to the Globes wearing black, many accessorizing with a pin featuring the Time's Up logo.

As with last year, politics are expected to come up in some of the acceptance speeches and remarks from the event's host, Seth Meyers.

Prior to the start of Sunday's show, celebs took to social media to explain the importance of the black attire, using #WhyWeWearBlack.

Some, like "Being Mary Jane" star Gabrielle Union-Wade, shared personal messages about their connection to the movement,.

"#TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack This year marked the 25th anniversary of my rape," she wrote on Instagram. "#MeToo I know I am not alone. Together we can eradicate sexual violence, harassment and abuse."

As for the actual awards, "The Shape of Water" leads with seven nominations, including best movie screenplay, best original score, best supporting actor and actress, best movie actress and best director.

In the television categories, the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" leads with six nominations. Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are both nominated for best actress in a limited series.

The winners are determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a non-profit organization made up of about 90 international journalists.