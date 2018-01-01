11-year-old hailed as hero after alerting family to fire

Glendale firefighters are calling an 11-year-old boy a hero for alerting his family to a fire in their backyard.

Crews say the fire started Thursday afternoon in a shed and the flames spread to the home.

"We see smoke and we immediately get up, run into my house and then we screamed 'fire. Everyone get out. Fire, fire, fire, fire,'" says Jacob King.

He says he was taking a break after shooting hoops with his friend when he saw the shed on fire.

Firefighters aren't sure what sparked the fire but suggest flammable materials stored inside the shed may have accelerated the flames.

Everyone in the house got out safely, but the family dog "Chico" almost didn't make it. Firefighters had to use special equipment to resuscitate the dog after they pulled the animal from the burning home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family because the home is likely a total loss.

"I don't really think I'm a hero," says Jacob. "I just saved my family though because I really care about them. If I would have lost one of them I don't know what I would do."