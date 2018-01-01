'Snow Buddies' program helps those in need

People around Hampton Roads are taking action for each other.

Scroll for more content...

The City of Virginia Beach opened up a shelter. They turned Landstown High School into a place where people could come to escape the cold weather. The shelter is open 24/7.

Many of the people there were victims of a power outage. The National Guard was seen dropping people off Thursday night.

Volunteers are also needed to help shovel driveways in Hampton Roads on Friday.

Operation Blessing has activated the 'Snow Buddies' program.

The program started about three years ago when city officials were overwhelmed by citizens in need of help shoveling to get out of their homes and reached out to Operation Blessing.

The group organized volunteers to go to homes of those who might be too sick or disabled to shovel their own driveway.

"There are good people here but just happen to have a power shortage in a terrible time, so I think it's a good thing that we're doing this and we're proud to be part of it," said Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle.

Some of those who received help were on dialysis, chemo, pregnant or elderly and in need of lifesaving medical treatment, such as 83-year-old Alicia Coble.

"I'm scared to go outside there - I might slip," Coble said.

Coble also said she's grateful for Operation Blessing.

"If somebody wants to volunteer they should call Operation Blessing," she said. "It's a blessing for us all."

This year volunteers are asked to meet at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. on Friday at CBN located at 977 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach.

"We're focused on those people who are in extreme situations that need to get to life-sustaining resources," said Jody Gettys. "It might sound fluffy and fun to come out and shovel snow, [but] it really is something serious, so if you can come and lend a hand, half a day you make a life-changing difference."

Interested volunteers should call (757) 793-1837.

If you need help and would like assistance from the organization, call (757) 284-9183.