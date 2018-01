Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders further attempted Thursday to downplay the relationship between President Donald Trump and former adviser Steve Bannon, claiming the two "were never particularly close." This claim is contrary to the fact that the President, speaking in the Rose Garden in October, referred to he and Bannon as "longtime friends who have a very good relationship, as you know." Speaking of the relationship between the two since Trump left office, Sanders said at a White House news conference: "I would certainly say they have spoken a few times since he left the White House but it's not like there were regularly scheduled calls and certainly no meetings between the two of them."